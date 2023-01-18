Channing Tatum says he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll ever get remarried

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Channing Tatum has shared that he’s not sure if he’ll be getting married a second time.

The 42-year-old actor addressed his stance on marriage during a recent interview with Vanity Fair, where he spoke about his first wife, Jenna Dewan, who he divorced from in 2019.

After opening up about his career, during the conversation, he candidly confessed: “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again.”

Tatum, who is currently dating Zoe Kravitz, also told the publication about some of the challenges he’s had when in love.

“Relationships are hard for me,” he said. “Even though I am a bit of a monogamist. In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

He went on to acknowledge how he quickly made headlines in 2021, after social media users discovered that he followed multiple fan accounts dedicated to Kravtiz.

“I have no chill,” the Magic Mike star said. “I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn’t know anyone would know.”

Kravitz and Tatum first sparked dating rumours in August 2021, before confirming their relationship in October of that year, after they were spotted holding hands in New York City.

The pair first met in early 2021, when Tatum read a draft for Kravtiz’s film, Pussy Island, which they ended up working on together.

“I thought it was super punk rock,” he told Vanity Fair. “She had passion in there, and she had a point of view that was really specific to who she was and what her experience was. But I wasn’t sure it was clear yet, what it wanted to be.”

In November, Kravitz also gushed about her boyfriend and how much they have in common during an interview with GQ.

“He’s just a wonderful human,” The Batman star said. “He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with Vanity Fair, he spoke about his split from Dewan, who he shares his nine-year-old daughter, Everly. He noted that while they both fought for their marriage “for a really long time,” they both knew that they “had sort of grown apart”.

(Getty Images)

“I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different,” Tatum explained. “But when you’re actually parents…you really understand differences between the two of you.”

He went on to confess how “super scary and terrifying” the breakup was, as the plan he had for his life “had literally just turned into sand” and “went through [his] fingers”.

However, the 21 Jump Street star acknowledged how he realised that his divorce was “probably exactly what [he] needed”. He then recalled how he became more focused on himself and his child after his split.

“I don’t think I would’ve ever done the work, I think, on myself in the way that I had to do the work on myself to really try to figure out what next. And really, it just started with my daughter,” he added. “I just dropped everything and just focused on her. And it was truly the best possible thing that I ever could have done. Because in the alone time that I have with just me and her, we’ve become best friends.”