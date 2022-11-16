Magic Mike 3: Channing Tatum gives Salma Hayek a lap dance in final film

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek share some steamy moments in the first trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

The trailer gives a glimpse of what to expect from the final instalment of the trilogy, showing the stripping protagonist performing a lapdance for the new female lead.

The plotline will see Michael “Magic Mike” Lane follow Hayek’s character to London for a new show.

Also starring Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, and Christopher Bencomo, the film will hit UK cinemas on 10 February next year.

