Fred White, the former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died aged 67, his family have announced.

His brother and bandmate Verdine White announced the news of his death in a statement shared on Instagram on Monday (2 January).

“Dearest family, friends and fans, our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” he wrote.

“He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels! Child protege, member of the EWF ORIGINAL 9, with gold records at the young age of 16 years old! He was brother number four in the family line-up.”

He continued: “But more than that at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted!

“He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!! We thank you all for your love, blessings and support at this time. Soar high baby bro, we love you to the shining and back!”

Tributes for White have poured in following the news, including frm Lenny Kravitz who remembered the musician as a “true king”.

Commenting under Verdine’s Instagram post, Kravitz wrote: “Sending my love and deepest condolences to you and the family. I was blessed to have been in his presence and blessed to have been influenced by him. A true king. Rest in power.”

The official Instagram page for Earth, Wind & Fire also posted a video of White drumming solo at a concert at Rockpalast in Essen, Germany as part of their 1979 Tour of the World.

Earth, Wind & Fire were formed in the late Sixties by White’s brother Maurice, who died aged 74 in 2016. The line-up has changed across the years.

White was one of the founding members of the group and played on many of the band’s hit albums and songs including “September” (1978), “Boogie Wonderland” (1989), “Saturday Nite” (1976), and “Shining Star” (1975).

White also featured on tracks by American singers Donny Hathaway and Jennifer Holliday.

Although White left the band in the mid-Eighties, he continued to perform with other bands.

When Earth, Wind & Fire was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2000, White was included as a member.

Additional reporting by Press Association