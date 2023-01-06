Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A shooting took place outside French Montana’s music video shoot in Miami on Thursday (5 January) night.

It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were hit by gunfire. The Miami Herald cited a law enforcement source as saying that as many as 10 people were wounded in the shooting outside a soul food restaurant called The Licking in Miami Gardens.

The incident may have involved rappers French Montana and Rob49, as the two were recording a music video in the area, according to WFOR-TV.

According to Fox News, paramedics and Miami-Dade fire rescue responded to the scene, transporting four of the victims to hospitals, with one in critical condition.

“We believe it’s an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens police chief Delma Noel-Pratt said in a statement.

Miami Gardens police spokesperson Diana Gourgue also told reporters on scene that she could not confirm reports that as many as 10 people had been wounded, saying: “Right now it is just multiple victims that were injured.”

She said the condition of those hurt was unknown, but there were not any fatalities.

A witness told WFOR-TV that they heard 13 to15 gunshots before seeing people running from the scene.

“It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots,” the witness said. “It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’

“When I realised people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”

The police have not provided any information on possible suspects so far.

The status of all the victims, and of Montana and Rob49, is also unknown at this time.

Additional reporting from agencies