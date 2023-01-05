Rapper Theophilus London has been found ‘safe and well’, says cousin

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Theophilus London has reportedly been found, according to his cousin.

The Grammy-nominated rapper, 35, was reported missing in December. Police previously told press that London was last in communication with someone, through text message, on 15 October.

Authorities told the Los Angeles Times that he had left his house on the same day and was last seen in the city’s Skid Row neighbourhood.

On Wednesday (4 January), the musician’s cousin, Mikhael Noel, announced that London had been found.

“We have found Theo, he is safe and well,” Noel wrote on Instagram. “At this time, the family would love prayers and privacy. Thank you all!!!”

The Independent has contacted a representative of London’s for confirmation.

London’s record label company Secretly Group issued a statement on 28 December, stating that a missing person’s report had been filed on 27 December after the rapper’s family members had travelled to LA.

At the time, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to The Independent that a missing person report had been taken by detectives.

The statement released by Secretly Group included a message from the rapper’s father, Lary Moses London.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you,” it read.

“Wherever you are, send us some signal. No matter what, we will come get you son.”

London has released three studio albums since 2011, most recently Bebey in 2020.

He has worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott, Tame Impala, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, and others.

London received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Song and Rap Performance for West’s 2015 single “All Day”, on which he featured together with Paul McCartney and Allan Kingdom.