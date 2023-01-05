Quavo releases ‘Without You’ track in tribute to Takeoff

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Quavo has released a new song in tribute to his late bandmate Takeoff.

The four minute song, titled “Without You”, is a heartfelt track in which Quavo addresses the late rapper.

Takeoff, full name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was shot and killed in Houston, Texas on 1 November.

Quavo – whose real name is Quavious Keyate Marshall – was present at the time of Takeoff’s death, but was not injured in the altercation.

The pair were reportedly in attendance at a private party at a bowling alley in Texas.

Takeoff and Quavo were part of rap trio Migos, alongside Offset, who was not present at the shooting.

In the new black-and-white music video for “Without You”, released on Wednesday (4 January), Quavo can be seen sitting in a chair in the studio, quietly listening to the song.

As the lyrics appear across the screen, he smokes while closing his eyes, clearly moved by the playback.

“Without You” opens with the lyrics: “Tears rolling my eyes / I jus’ seen an angel fly / Without you / Tears rolling down my eyes.”

The 31-year-old shared the song with his fans in a Twitter post, with the caption: “Long live Take infinity.”

In the chorus of the song, Quavo sings: “Out In The Galaxy / Up in the stars / Over the universe / It’s bigger than mars / See u in heaven / See u in heaven / When I see u in heaven / I’ma be with my dog”.

Migos rap trio performing together before Takeoff’s death (Getty Images)

In the verses, Quavo reflects on life since Takeoff’s death, stating: “I wish I had a time machine / Jus so you can take a ride wit me / But I kno it don’t work that way / And I’ll see u again some day / Takkkkke.. Takkkkke.. Takkkkke..”

“Without You” is out now.