Fatboy Slim has showed his support for Match of the Day host Gary Lineker during a live performance.

The presenter has become embroiled in a row over impartiality after comparing the language used to launch a new government asylum policy to 1930s Germany on Twitter.

On Friday (10 March), the BBC announced that Lineker would take a break from presenting the highlights programme until an “agreed and clear position” on his use of social media had been reached.

DJ Fatboy Slim – real name Norman Cook – was performing at Manchester’s Victoria Warehouse later on Friday when he made his support for Lineker known.

During his set, the face of the BBC football pundit appeared on screen, with Cook turning to applaud Lineker, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Other faces including Prince and Greta Thunberg were included as part of the show.

Sharing the clip on social media, Cook declared: “Enough respect #imwithgary.”

Lineker’s son George Lineker reshared the video on Twitter, writing: “That’s so elite.”

Lineker’s original tweet came in response to a Home Office video in which home secretary Suella Braverman unveiled plans to stop people crossing the Channel on small boats.

After he was asked to “step back” from his position presenting Match of the Day on Saturday (11 March), his co-hosts and former England footballers Alan Shearer and Ian Wright pulled out of the show in “solidarity”.

Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas and Alex Scott also ruled themselves out of appearing on the show, meaning this Saturday’s episode will have no presenters or pundits.

Additional reporting by Press Association