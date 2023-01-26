Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Gerard Butler has shared a previously unknown story from his time filming PS. I Love You.

Apparently, the actor almost took out co-star Hilary Swank’s eye out in one of the scenes.

In the 2007 rom com, Butler plays Swank’s on-screen husband, Gerry, who leaves her letters after he dies.

Speaking to Drew Barrymore as a guest on her show, Butler recalled the moment from the scene where he dances around in Irish themed boxers and braces.

“I literally shot that scene for like a day and a half and I had to dance like an idiot in the suspenders,” he told Barrymore.

The actor explained how he had to get the crocodile clip attached to him to ping off his boxers.

“The camera people had these plastic fronts to protect themselves from this crocodile [clip]because it was so dangerous,” he said.

“I had to ping it so it would go past my face,” he said “This time I’m crawling towards the bed, it gets stuck, it releases – boom – flies over my head and hits her in the head.”

Co-stars Gerard Butler and Hilary Swank (Getty Images)

“It slashes her head, I cut her open, you can even see the teeth of the clip,” he said, explaining the extent of her cut.

“She has to get taken to hospital,” he recalled. “Imagine a studio and in three seconds everybody’s gone and I’m just sitting there in my Irish boxer shorts, boots and a pair of socks.”

“I just started crying,” he admitted. “I just scarred Hilary Swank! I almost took her eye out and I just made a fool of myself for two days and this is all I have to show for it!”

Butler said that the incident had made him feel like he shouldn’t have been cast: “Talk about imposter syndrome, I shouldn’t be in this movie. I don’t deserve it! I knew this was going to happen.”