Spice Girls fans ‘disappointed’ as Geri Halliwell hugs Nadine Dorries at Euro 2022 final
‘Geri really slammed the left and shook her self to the right huh,’ one Twitter user joked
Spice Girls fans have criticised Geri Halliwell for posing for a selfie with controversial Conservative MP Nadine Dorries at the Euros final.
On Sunday (31 July) night, England’s Lionesses beat Germany to win the tournament for the first time.
Halliwell was in attendance at the event, where she delighted fans as she shared a selfie with fellow Spice Girl Mel C.
However, it was a photo with Tory MP Dorries, who is backing Liz Truss over Rishi Sunak in the leadership race, that frustrated social media users.
The politician posted her own photo to Twitter, in which Halliwell was seen with her arms around Dorries in celebration.
“Girl power radiating from Wembley tonight,” Dorries captioned the post.
In response, a number of fans said they were “disappointed” by the photo, causing Halliwell’s name to trend on Twitter.
Many fans specifically pointed out Dorries’ history of voting against gay marriage and “only recently demonising the trans community”.
“Geri really does do everything she can to p*** on her legacy. Madness,” one tweet read.
“Geri really slammed the left and shook her self to the right huh,” one Twitter user joked.
Another commenter added: “It’s actually crazy how one woman has the power to make me think less of an actual Spice Girl. Such a shame that @GeriHalliwell wanted a photo with that awful human being!”
The Independent has contacted Halliwell’s representatives for comment.
Last week, Dorries was mocked online after praising Truss for wearing “circa £4.50 Claire’s Accessories” earrings.
