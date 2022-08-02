Jump to content
Geri Halliwell told Liz Truss to ‘go for’ Tory leadership at Euro 2022 final

Singer faced backlash after posing for a photo with Nadine Dorries as Lionesses won the Euro 2022 final

Isobel Lewis
Tuesday 02 August 2022 08:54
Comments
Liz Truss will 'channel the spirit of the Lionesses' and defeat 'plastic patriot' Keir Starmer

Geri Halliwell apparently told Liz Truss to ‘go for’ the Tory leadership election, amid backlash after she posed for a photo with MP Nadine Dorries.

The former Spice Girl came under fire on Monday (1 August) after being pictured hugging Conservative MP Dorries at Sunday (31 July) night’s Euro 2022 final, in which the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1.

“Girl power radiating from Wembley tonight,” Dorries captioned the photo, which she posted on Twitter.

Many fans said that they were “disappointed” that Halliwell would pose with Dorries, specifically referencing the politician’s history of voting against gay marriage.

Leadership candidate Truss, who Dorries is backing in the political race, has now said that she also met Halliwell at final.

Speaking to MailPlus, Truss said that the “Mi Chico Latino” singer offered her some words of encouragement as she goes up against Rishi Sunak to be leader of the Conservative Party and the prime minister once Boris Johnson steps down.

“She said ‘go for it’, she was very positive,” Truss said.

The article also included a photo of Horner and Truss embracing.

While Halliwell’s photos upset many fans, a number said that they were “not surprised”, as the singer had previously described Margaret Thatcher as the “original Spice Girl”. In 2019, she also claimed Winston Churchill was “the original” Spice Girl.

