Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell is said to be “relieved and elated” after Christian Horner, her F1 boss husband, was cleared of any wrongdoing after allegations of “inappropriate behaviour” were made against him by a female colleague.

Red Bull Racing’s parent company Red Bull GmbH announced on 5 February that Horner was under investigation following the claim, but on Wednesday (28 February) the 50-year-old was cleared of wrongdoing.

Red Bull GmbH said it was confident the investigation had been “fair, rigorous and impartial”, but added that the report – understood to stretch to 150 pages – is “confidential”. Horner emphatically denied the claim throughout the probe.

Halliwell, 51, who was nicknamed Ginger Spice during her time in the pop group, is said to be pleased about the news.

A source toldThe Sun: “This has been weeks of hell for Christian and his family.

“Geri has been rock solid behind Christian – and his whole family is relieved and elated that it’s over. Those feelings are there but no one close to Christian feels like celebrating much after what he’s been through.

“For the time being his focus is back fully on winning races.”

The Independent has contacted a representative of Halliwell for comment.

Horner has been Red Bull team principal since they entered F1 19 years ago and is the longest-serving boss on the grid.

Halliwell joins Horner at F1 Grand Prix in 2022 (Getty Images)

He has overseen seven drivers’ world championships and six constructors’ titles.

Horner was questioned by a lawyer for eight hours earlier this month at a secret London location. Throughout the internal investigation, he continued to be present for official Red Bull activities. including a car launch in Milton Keynes earlier this month, where he insisted it was “business as usual”.

A statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

Couple at the US Grand Prix in 2023 (Getty Images)

“The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

Addressing the controversy surrounding Horner, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said earlier on Wednesday: “We always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment for people to work in feel safe and inclusive.

Couple during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas in November 2023 (Getty Images)

“Any allegations have to be taken very seriously. We don’t know everything that has gone on but it needs to be resolved because it is hanging over the sport.

“It will be interesting to see how it is dealt with, and the effect that it may or may not have on the sport moving forward. It is a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”