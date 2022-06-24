“Clash” is a word that can cause any Glastonbury ticketowner to break out in cold sweats.

When organisers first release the poster, which is fit to bursting musicians booked to perform at the Worthy Farm festival, there is nothing more fun then making a list of all the sets you plan on seeing.

But then the set times are announced, and you come to the crushing realisation that you may have to skip a few of your favourites.

Below, we run through the biggest clashes at the 2022 festival – and ways that you can get to see at least some of the sets of certain artists.

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Billie Eilish (22:15-23:45) vs Foals (22:30-23:45) vsLittle Simz (22:15-23:45)

It’s more than likely that many people might have been planning on seeing both Billie Eilish and Little Simz – and this includes indie music lovers who might have seen Foals upwards of five times (ahem). You could feasibly see 30 minutes of Little Simz before choosing Eilish, Foals or someone else entirely (Primal Scream, Four Tet).

Supergrass (17:15-18:15) vs TLC (17:30-18:30)

Glastonbury organisers are intent on making you pick one 1990s band for your early Friday evening entertainment. Your choice will depend on whether you’d rather get rowdy to Supergrass’ 1995 hit “Alright” (”We are young! We run green!”) or if you’re thinking of keeping things more chill at TLC who typically inckude1994’s “Waterfalls” and “No Scrubs”, which followed five years later, as part of their set.

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Paul McCartney (21:30-23:45) vs Jamie T (22:30-23:45) vs Mitski (21:15-22:15)

When Jamie T announced his first album in five years last month, an appearance at Glastonbury was all but confirmed. Sure enough, his name appeared on the billing when the set times were announced – but he comes on an hour into Paul McCartney’s 135-minute Pyramid Stage performance. If you’re not fussed about seeing McCartney in his entirety, you could catch the second half of his show if you started off at Mitski.

Haim (17:30-18:30) vs Glass Animals (17:15-18:15) vs Big Thief (18:15-19:15) vs Olivia Rodrigo (18.45-19.45)

Three of the acts that many Glastonbury attendees might want tick of their list are playing pretty much on top of each other. You could probably catch 10 minutes of each if you split your time between stages – but a good tip might be to start with Glass Animals on the Other Stage before heading to Haim on the Pyramid Stage, then legging it to the Park Stage for Big Thief. Then, bring things full circle at the Other Srafe with Grammy winner Olivia Rodrigo.

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Kendrick Lamar (21:45-23:15) vs Pet Shop Boys (21:45-23:15)

Much like the first evening, the Sunday night headliners might have seemed like a sensible clash to organisers. But, truthfully, many people would probably have preferred to see Pet Shop Boys in an early evening sundown slot. This would have freed them up to see Kendrick Lamar make his Pyramid Stage debut later on. As such, people are going to be forced to make a very difficult choice...

Lorde (19:30-20:45) vs Years & Years (19:45-20:45)

In what is perhaps the most egregious of the clashes, Lorde will play at the same time as Years & Years. A possible workaround: Lorde starts 15 minutes before Years & Years, so if you want to see both, start off at the Other Stage before hotfooting it to the Pyramid (about a 15-minute walk).

Diana Ross (16:00-17:15) vs Fontaines DC (16:30-17:30)

The Legends slot, where the Supremes star is playing, frequently attracts one of the biggest crowds of the weekend. But Irish rock band Fontaines DC are also renowned for their blistering live shows... what to do? If you’re set ons eeing both, we recommend enjoying the first half of Ross before heading on over to Fontaines.