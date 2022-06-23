Glastonbury 2022 in photos: Revellers enjoy day two of Worthy Farm festival
Festival-goers took part in a laughter yoga workshop on Thursday 23 June
Glastonbury 2022 is well underway with music fans returning to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2019.
Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar will help welcome back music fans with their headline sets across the four-day event.
On Wednesday 22 June, festival co-organisers Michael and Emily Eavis welcomed revellers back to the festival in Somerset.
Festival-goers – who were warned the blue skies may soon be replaced by storm clouds – took part in a laughter yoga workshop in the Healing Field on Thursday morning (23 June).
You can follow along with updates from Worthy Farm on our liveblog here. From the weather forecast to rumoured secret sets and the highlights you shouldn’t miss, we have your Glastonbury experience covered. For those at home, you can tune into the action on BBC – find the full TV schedule here.
Take a look at some of the best photographs from Glastonbury day two below...
