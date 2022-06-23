Liveupdated1655983391

Glastonbury 2022 – live: Festival gets underway amid secret set rumours

Revellers are flocking to Worthy Farm in their thousands after Michael Eavis opened the gates to Glastonbury for the first time in three years

Roisin O'Connor
Thursday 23 June 2022 12:23
Glastonbury: 'The best place on earth' returns after hiatus

Glastonbury Festival 2022 is underway, with music fans from around the world flocking to Worthy Farm in Somerset, England.

After Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis opened the gates on Wednesday 22 June, revellers have been setting up their tents ahead of the live music sets beginning on Friday.

This year’s festival is being headlined by Gen-Z pop star Billie Eilish, Beatles legend Sir Paul McCartney and US rapper Kendrick Lamar, with Diana Ross taking on the traditional Legends Slot.

Other acts billed on the lineup include pop singer Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, UK bands such as Glass Animals, Foals, Sports Team and Wet Leg, and many more.

Mercury Prize-winning rock band Wolf Alice are booked to perform on the Pyramid Stage on Friday at 4.45pm, but fans have been left in doubt after they tweeted about their struggles getting to the UK.

The group had finished performing in LA and were due to fly back today (Thursday 23 June). However, they tweeted in the early hours of the morning that their flight had been cancelled, amid ongoing travel chaos at UK airports.

The Independent has contacted the band’s representatives for comment.

Meanwhile, the Met Office is forecasting thunderstorms that could potentially hit festivalgoers today (23 June).

Follow live updates below:

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s liveblog for Glastonbury 2022!

Despite my dread at the prospect of zero hours sleep this weekend, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be steering our coverage from home while our intrepid writers – Patrick Smith, Megan Graye, Ben Bryant, Isobel Lewis, Mark Beaumont, Serena Kutchinsky and Jacob Stolworthy – make their way to Worthy Farm (some of them are already there).

Over the next four days, we’ll be providing you with constant updates from the festival, plus photos, video, secret set rumours and other surprise announcements, AND reviews of the headliners and many other artists performing across the weekend.

Everyone ready? Then let’s go!

Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

Festival returns to Worthy Farm with major UK and international artists

Roisin O'Connor23 June 2022 12:14

