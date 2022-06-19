It might not be quite the same as pulling on your wellies and getting lost in a giant field in Somerset, but there are still plenty of ways to tune into Glastonbury festival from home.

Live sets from Worthy Farm will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds throughout the festival, which runs from Wednesday 22 – Sunday 26 June.

Coverage will be brought to audiences by presenters such as Cerys Matthews, Clara Amfo, Dermot O’Leary, Jo Whiley, Lauren Laverne, Vick Hope and Zoe Ball.

BBC iPlayer’s dedicated Glastonbury channel launches on Thursday 23 June, presenting a four-day stream of live performances, preview programmes and more.

The channel will feature the biggest sets from the Pyramid, Other, West Holts, John Peel and Park Stages.

Over 90 sets and key tracks from the five filmed stages will be available to watch on demand on BBC iPlayer throughout the weekend, and for 30 days after broadcast. Highlights from the UK’s best emerging artists, who are performing on the BBC Music Introducing stage, will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer after the event.

On radio and BBC Sounds, 6 Music will broadcast All Day Glastonbury from Wednesday 22 June and there will be extensive coverage on Radio 1, Radio 1Xtra and Radio 2.

Billie Eilish (PA Archive)

As well as live coverage, the broadcaster is airing several shows in the lead-up to the event.

Highlights include BBC One’s Stormzy: Road to the Pyramid Stage, airing on Monday 20 June.

There’s also a film that’s been three years in the making – BBC Two’s Glastonbury: 50 Years and Counting, which airs on Sunday 19 June. The portrait of Glastonbury and its social and musical history is given through the testimony of its principal curators, Michael and Emily Eavis, as well as artists who have appeared there.

Contributors include Chris Martin, Dua Lipa, Fatboy Slim, Florence Welch, Johnny Marr, Noel Gallagher, Thom Yorke and Stormzy.