Those who aren’t venturing to Worthy Farm for Glastonbury this year can keep up with the action from the comfort of their sofa.

This year’s festival – taking place from Friday 24 June to Sunday 26 June – will see Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar perform as headliners. Diana Ross will perform in the Legends slot.

Viewers in the UK can watch the Glastonbury live stream for free on the BBC.

Coverage will be spread across BBC One, Two, Three, Four, BBC Radio, the BBC Sounds app, and BBC Radio.

For the first time ever, BBC iPlayer will be hosting a special Glastonbury channel from Thursday (23 June), which will broadcast preview shows and live performances over the next four days.

FRIDAY (24 JUNE)

7pm on BBC THREE: Griff and Sigrid

8pm on BBC FOUR: Crowded House

8.30pm on BBC FOUR: Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

9pm on BBC TWO: Wet Leg, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Wolf Alice and TLC

9.30pm on BBC FOUR: Arlo Parks and Idles

10pm on BBC TWO: Billie Eilish

10.30pm on BBC THREE: Little Simz

Billie Eilish is headlining Glastonbury (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Archive)

SATURDAY (25 JUNE)

12am on BBC THREE: Sam Fender and Blossoms on BBC Three

5pm on BBC TWO: Joy Crookes, Self Esteem, and Skunk Anansie

7pm on BBC FOUR: Celeste

7pm on BBC ONE: Olivia Rodrigo

8pm on BBC TWO: HAIM Leon Bridges, and The Avalanches

8pm on BBC THREE: Holly Humberstone and Glass Animals

9pm on BBC TWO: Noel Gallagher

9.30pm on BBC THREE: AJ Tracey and Pa Salieu

10.30pm on BBC THREE: Yungblud and Burna Boy

10.30pm on BBC ONE: Paul McCartney

11.30pm on BBC THREE: Megan Thee Stallion

Paul McCartney performs on the Pyramid stage in 2004 (Getty Images)

SUNDAY (26 JUNE)

12.30am on BBC TWO: Jessie Ware, Jamie T, and Roisin Murphy

5pm on BBC Two: Lianne La Havas, Herbie Hancock, Declan McKenna, Nubya Garci, Fontaines DC and surprise guests (rumours include George Ezra, Bastille, Green Day, and Harry Styles)

6.45pm on BBC ONE: Diana Ross

7pm on BBC THREE: Declan McKenna and Koffee

8pm on BBC TWO: Lorde, Years & Years, and Elbow

8pm on BBC FOUR: Herbie Hancock and Kacey Musgraves

9pm on BBC FOUR: Angelique Kidjo and Jarv Is…

9.30pm on BBC TWO: Kendrick Lamar

10pm on BBC FOUR: Pet Shop Boys

