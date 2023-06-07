Glastonbury organisers ask festivalgoers not to bring disposable vapes

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Organisers at Glastonbury have asked guests not to bring disposable vapes to the campsite.

The world-famous performing arts festival is set to kick off at Worthy Farm, Somerset, on Wednesday 21 June.

Ahead of the festivities, which will include headline sets from Arctic Monkeys, Guns ‘N Roses and Elton John, the event’s official website has provided details for those attending on what to bring.

This year, an addition to the guidance list for what not to bring is disposable vapes.

“Do not bring disposable vapes,” the message reads. “They pollute the environment and can be hazardous at waste centres.”

The festival has long been focused on sustainability causes and encourages its guests to be mindful about their treatment of the venue and the wider world.

Single-use disposable cigarettes have become increasingly popular in recent years, with reports suggesting that even school-aged children have been seen using the flavoured, battery-powered devices.

Like cigarettes, many vapes contain nicotine which has powerfully addictive qualities. Earlier this week, doctors on behalf of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health warned that vaping is fast becoming an epidemic among children.

(Getty Images)

Around 210,000 people are expected to attend this year’s event. Other items that people have been instructed to leave at home include knives, things made of glass, gazebos, and otherwise more items than they’ll need during their stay.

Over five days, the festival will feature performances from some of the biggest names in music and arts. You can find the full lineup here.

Closing the festival on Sunday 25 June will be Elton John in his final UK performance.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi recently cancelled all his public engagements ahead of the festival in order to rest and recuperate from his busy schedule.

In a statement, the singer-songwriter said he wants to “be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all the other incredible shows coming up, so that I’m able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come.”

You can find information on how to watch coverage of the festival here.