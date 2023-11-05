Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has addressed a report that claimed to reveal who would be headlining the 2024 festival.

Days after ticket sales for next year’s edition of the Worthy Farm festival were pushed back by two weeks, a leak claimed to know who the three main performers on the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage would be.

On Saturday (4 November), MailOnline ran a report claiming that the three headliners had been confirmed as Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay.

This lineup would have matched with Eavis’s hint that two female artists will headline next year, after Glastonbury was criticised for the all-male artists topping the bill on the Pyramid Stage this year.

While Arctic Monkeys and Elton John were originally signed up to perform, it was widely rumoured that Guns N’ Roses replaced US pop star Taylor Swift, who apparently pulled out due to commitments for her Eras tour.

Despite strong rumours that Madonna will headline next year, Eavis debunked the entire report as “untrue”, writing on Twitter the following day: “As always, there is much speculation and excitement about who is playing next year at Glastonbury.

“We are working on the line-up day and night at the moment, but it's still changing every day. The story about our confirmed headliners is untrue.”

She continued: “As always, we love your enthusiasm and guesswork – but accurate news on headliners will be with you sometime in the new year!”

Among the other rumoured headliners are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band, who have a date free among their European stadium tour next summer, tickets for which went on sale on Friday (3 November).

Eavis recently discussed the organisation of Glastonbury headliners in an episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, revealing the festival has been offered a “really big American artist”.

She said: “I thought it was kind of taking shape, and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. But this year we’re holding out for a little bit longer.”

“And then last week I got a call from [a representative of] a really big American artist saying, ‘This person’s around next year’, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible. Thank God we held the slot.’”

Emily Eavis debunks ‘untrue’ reports about 2024 headliners (X/Twitter)

Following the announcement of Springsteen’s stadium tour, many festivalgoers hoping to acquire tickets believe the co-organiser was alluding to the rocker, 75.

One star that seems to have been ruled out is Taylor Swift, who was set to play in 2020 before the festival got delayed due to Covid. The singer will be performing her Eras tour elsewhere on the dates that Glastonbury falls on in June 2024.

Should Coldplay be announced as a headliner, it will be their fifth time to do so.

The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale were delayed following a problem with registration that came to light hours before they were due to be released.

“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.

Madonna is rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury 2024 (Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”