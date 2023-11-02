Glastonbury festival 2024 – live updates: Tickets sale pushed back by two weeks due to registration issue
Tickets were due to go on sale today
The Glastonbury Festival 2024 ticket sale has been pushed back by two weeks, organisers have said, after a problem with registration came to light.
A statement was posted to the Glastonbury website just hours before coach tickets were due to go on sale at 6pm today (Thursday 2 November).
“Unfortunately, it has come to light that some individuals hoping to buy tickets for 2024 have discovered after Monday’s registration deadline that they are no longer registered, despite believing they were,” the statement said.
“Out of fairness to those individuals, we will be re-opening the window for registration at 12 noon on Monday 6 November. It will remain open until 5pm on Monday 13 November.”
Tickets plus coach travel will now go on sale at 6pm GMT on Thursday 16 November, while general admission tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Sunday 19 November. Organisers have urged anyone hoping to buy a ticket to check their existing registration immediately or submit a new registration.
“We apologise for the late change to the ticket sale dates, but we want to ensure that everyone who would like to buy a ticket for next year’s Festival is able to confirm their registration ahead of the sale,” a spokesperson said.
One fan hit out at Glastonbury’s justification for the delay, calling it “pathetic”.
“This is pathetic. You’ve never cared about it being ‘fair’, otherwise you wouldn’t have a system where people with the fastest broadband always get tickets, and those that can’t afford it miss out year in year our. Make it a ballot system and then it’s a level playing field,” they tweeted.
One fan called the delay an “absolute joke”. “There was more than enough time to sort this out. Why delay it? You’re just making it harder for people who are organised. How is that fair?” they wrote on X/Twitter.
Glastonbury last-minute ticket sale delays cause uproar
Glastonbury’s last-minute announcement that it will be delaying ticket sales by two weeks has caused an uproar among fans.
Several have pointed out that this four hours notice impacts so many people who “will have made arrangements to make sure they’re available and ready for these sales”.
“Bit mad it’s at such short notice, had taken time off work to be able to try tonight and Sunday,” one tweeted. “Understand it’s out of fairness but we all had the same notice and it’s not like there was multiple notifications sent to everyone.”
“Some people work weekends and nights, I changed all my shifts around to fit the dates and will not be bow to change any more shifts for the new dates. How is that fair people had enough warning. Now many will miss out due to last minute changes after being organised,” another wrote.
From Madonna to Taylor Swift, who’s rumoured to headline Glastonbury 2024?
While Glastonbury 2024 ticket sales have been delayed by two weeks, this gives the rumour mill around who will headline the festival next year extra time to whir.
The full festival lineup typically isn’t unveiled until May – just one month before it takes place at Worthy Farm, Somerset – but that won’t stop music fans from speculating over who could top the Pyramid Stage.
In a recent episode of Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw’s podcast Sidetracked, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis revealed she was recently offered a “really big American artist” she hopes will headline next year.
Eavis has hinted that next year’s festival could be headlined by two women, with another in the Legend Slot, following fierce criticism at 2023’s all-male headliners.
Read more to take a look at some of the other rumours doing the rounds:
Tickets to Glastonbury Festival are going on sale in two weeks, but who’s going to be on the lineup?
The delay has further interrupted one man’s holiday plans.
“Erm.. I planned my trip around the sale date.. am now in Paris on the sale date.. so to be fair to others is now unfair to me. Brilliant. Btw I was one of those with a pre 2020 reg and updated mine,” he said.
Top tips for getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2024
OK, so we’re nearing that time, 6pm, when Glastonbury coach tickets will go on sale and the frenzy will ensue. Yes, it’s stressful, but there are several ways to minimise that stress and make sure you’re nice and organised ahead of time. So here’s what to check for:
• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.
• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury website at precisely 6pm on 2 November, or 9am on 5 November for general sale. So set your alarms!
• Money at the ready. Make sure your correct bank details, including the right billing address, and know the answers to any additional security questions you might be asked by your card issuer (this is likely if you’re buying multiple tickets). Accept the terms and conditions and make sure you complete the check out within the allocated time slot.
• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.
• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.
How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?
Tickets will cost £355 and a £5 booking fee. Those lucky enough to secure tickets, however, will only need to pay a £75 deposit (plus coach fare if successful on the Thursday sale) when booking in November. The remaining balance will be paid in the first week of April 2024.
Glastonbury hopefuls must be registered in order to pay a deposit and secure tickets for the festival each year. Registration may not guarantee you a ticket, as it’s estimated that 2.5 million people try for just over 200,000 tickets – but it does mean you’re in with a chance.
What Emily Eavis has said about Glastonbury 2024
The full Glastonbury lineup probably won’t be revealed until May next year, with headliners and other artists teased in the run-up to the event after tickets have gone on sale. But that won’t stop everyone (including us) speculating over who could headline the Pyramid Stage in 2024. This year’s lineup was criticised after all three headliners turned out to be blokes: Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John, plus Cat Stevens in the Legend Slot.
Next year is still anybody’s guess, but co-organiser Emily Eavis has been teasing the fact that she’s in talks with some big names.
“2024 is still a little up in the air,” she told Annie Macmanus and Nick Grimshaw on Thursday’s episode of their podcast, Sidetracked with Annie and Nick.
“And I thought it was kind of taking shape and then last week I just got a call, and this is what happens if you wait a little longer, because quite often we’ll be booked up from July. This year we’re holding out for a little bit longer and last week I got a call from a really big American artist saying this person’s around next year, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is incredible.’ Thank God we held the slot.”
Emily Eavis drops major hints about Glastonbury 2024 headliners
Glastonbury has faced criticism in the past over lack of female headliners
