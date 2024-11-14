Glastonbury 2025: Everything you need to know as tickets go on sale today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Glastonbury Festival tickets go on sale today, with millions of fans expected to fight it out for a chance to attend the event, which will run from 25-29 June 2025.

This year’s lineup included SZA, Charli XCX, Coldplay, and Dua Lipa, with the usual rush for tickets and ensuing website crash.

Event organisers have developed a new ticketing system for this year’s event, as thousands hope to grab the coveted tickets to see their favourites perform at Worthy Farm.

No headliners have been announced for next year’s festival but tickets sold out within minutes last year, leaving many punters disappointed.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know to secure your spot below.

What time do Glastonbury tickets go on sale?

Glastonbury Festival ticket packages, including coach travel, go on sale today at 6 pm (14 November). Non-coach tickets will go on sale at 9am on 17 November.

How do you buy a ticket?

In order to secure a ticket you would have had to have registered with Glastonbury Festival. The deadline for this passed earlier this week.

Tickets will be available on glastonbury.seetickets.com.

How much do tickets cost?

The festival, which takes place between Wednesday 25 June to Sunday 29 June 2025, has revealed that ticket prices to Glastonbury 2025 have increased by £13.50 on last year, with a general admission full weekend ticket now costing £373.50 plus a £5 booking fee. General admission tickets to the 2024 event cost £360.

open image in gallery Tickets go on sale today at 6pm ( Getty Images )

This means that the cost of a Glastonbury ticket has risen by more than £100 (£108.50) in the last six years, as tickets in 2019 cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee.

The change was confirmed on Tuesday 5 November, ahead of the sales on 14 and 17 November.

How does the new queuing system work?

“The booking process itself for 2025 will be the same as in previous years, however, the way in which you join the booking process is changing,” a statement on the Glastonbury website said.

“Rather than refreshing the holding page to attempt to access the booking page, this year, when the ticket sale begins (at 6pm or 9am respectively) everyone who is already on the glastonbury.seetickets.com page will randomly be assigned a place in a queue to access the booking process.”

open image in gallery Headliners for 2025 have not yet been announced ( Getty Images )

The statement said that anyone who logs on once the sale has started will automatically be added to the back of the queue, “so it’s important to make sure you are online and ready at least a few minutes before the sale opens”.

Follow live updates for Glastonbury 2025 here

Five tips and tricks to help you secure your tickets

• A good internet connection. The last thing you need is your broadband failing at the precise moment the transaction is going through.

• The time. You need to be on the tickets page on the Glastonbury See Tickets website at precisely 6pm on 14 November, or 9am on 17 November for general sale. So set your alarms!

• Money at the ready. Once you reach the payment page you will have five minutes to submit your payment information, so make sure you enter all the information accurately and have your details ready. The time remaining will be shown on the right hand side of your screen.

• It’s not over until the SOLD OUT sign appears on the Glastonbury website. So don’t freak out if you see a message notifying fans that “all available tickets have now been allocated”. That means the orders are being processed, but at least a few people end up running out of time... meaning the tickets are up for grabs again.

• Avoid multiple tabs. As stated on the Glastonbury website, trying to buy tickets on multiple tabs could actually put you at risk of confusing the ticket sales process and result in a failed transaction. “We strongly advise that you use just one browser tab when trying to book tickets, in order to avoid possible problems with your transaction,” Glastonbury says.