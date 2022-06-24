Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

The full lineup and set times for Glastonbury Festival 2022 have been revealed, making it easier for attendees to figure out who to see and when.

Hundreds of acts are performing at Worthy Farm between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June – but with so many options, there are also some significant set time clashes, making it impossible to see everyone.

Most recently, artists such as Jamie T, The Libertines, Kae Tempest, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Sea Girls were added to this year’s lineup.

As well as this, Sam Fender has been given a major slot on the Pyramid Stage, right before Billie Eilish’s headline set on Friday evening.

Paul McCartney’s Saturday slot will be supported by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey.

On the Other Stage, Megan Thee Stallion fans can look forward to her headline set on Saturday night, with Olivia Rodrigo and Burna Boy taking the stage before her.

Elsewhere, Lorde will perform ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s closing Sunday set on the Pyramid Stage.

Two major artists are still to be confirmed on the lineup, for Sunday afternoon in the John Peel tent, and Sunday evening on the Park stage.

Lorde will perform on the Sunday evening of Glastonbury 2022 (Getty Images for Solomon R. Gugg)

The complete set times for artists on the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage and West Holts Stage are below.

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Billie Eilish: 22:15 - 23:45

Sam Fender: 20:15 - 21:15

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 18:15 - 19:30

Wolf Alice: 16:45 - 17:45

Crowded House: 15:15 - 16:15

Rufus Wainwright: 13:45 - 14:45

Ziggy Marley: 12:15 - 13:15

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Paul McCartney: 21:30 - 23:45

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 19:15 - 20:30

Haim: 17:30 - 18:30

AJ Tracey: 16:00 - 16:45

Easy Life: 14:30 - 15:30

Joy Crookes: 13:15 - 14:00

Les Amazones D’Afrique 12:00 - 12:45

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Kendrick Lamar: 21:45 - 23:15

Lorde: 19:30 - 20:45

Elbow: 17:45 - 18:45

Diana Ross: 16:00 - 17:15

Herbie Hancock: 14:00 - 15:00

DakhaBrakha: 12:45 - 13:30

Black Dyke Band: 11:30 - 12:15

Diana Ross will perform on the Sunday afternoon of Glastonbury (PA Wire)

Other Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Foals: 22:30 - 23:45

St Vincent: 20:30 - 21:30

Idles: 18:45 - 19:45

Supergrass: 17:15 - 18:15

First Aid Kit: 15:45 - 16:45

Blossoms: 14:15 - 15:15

Kae Tempest: 13:00 - 13:45

The Libertines: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Megan Thee Stallion: 22:30 - 23:30

Burna Boy: 20:30 - 21:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 18:45 - 19:45

Glass Animals: 17:15 - 18:15

Metronomy: 15:45 - 16:45

Skunk Anansie: 14:15 - 15:15

Tems: 13:00 - 13:45

Hak Baker: 11:45 - 12:30

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Pet Shop Boys: 21:40 - 23:15

Years & Years: 19:45 - 20:45

Kacey Musgraves: 18:00 - 19:00

Fontaines DC: 16:30 - 17:30

Declan McKenna: 15:00 - 16:00

Lianne La Havas: 13:30 - 14:30

Sea Girls: 12:15 - 13:00

Kojey Radical: 11:00 - 11:45

Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Saturday evening of Glastonbury (Getty Images)

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Little Simz: 22:15 - 23:45

Bonobo: 20:30 - 21:30

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: 19:00 - 20:00

TLC: 17:30 - 18:30

Sleaford Mods: 16:00 - 17:00

Greentea Peng: 14:30 - 15:30

Arooj Aftab: 13:00 - 14:00

Nubiyan Twist: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Roisin Murphy: 22:15 - 23:45

Caribou: 20:30 - 21:30

Leon Bridges: 19:00 - 20:00

Celeste: 17:30 - 18:30

Yves Tumor: 16:00 - 17:00

Black Midi: 14:30 - 15:30

Brass Against: 13:00 - 14:00

Kikagaku Moyo: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Bicep: 21:45 - 23:15

Angelique Kidjo: 20:00 - 21:00

Koffee: 18:30 - 19:30

Snarky Puppy: 17:00 - 18:00

Nubya Garcia: 15:30 - 16:30

Nightmares on Wax: 14:00 - 15:00

Emma-Jean Thackray: 12:30 - 13:30

Ishmael Ensemble: 11:00 - 12:00

The full lineup and set times can be found on the official Glastonbury website. You can also keep track of the weather at Worthy Farm here.