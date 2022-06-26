Glastonbury 2022 full lineup and set times by day

Festival returns to Worthy Farm with major UK and international artists

Nicole Vassell
Sunday 26 June 2022 14:10
Comments
Domino's delivers pizzas to Glastonbury punters stuck in huge traffic queues

The full lineup and set times for Glastonbury Festival 2022 have been revealed, making it easier for attendees to figure out who to see and when.

Hundreds of acts are performing at Worthy Farm between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 June – but with so many options, there are also some significant set time clashes, making it impossible to see everyone.

Most recently, artists such as Jamie T, The Libertines, Kae Tempest, AJ Tracey, Pa Salieu and Sea Girls were added to this year’s lineup.

Recommended

As well as this, Sam Fender has been given a major slot on the Pyramid Stage, right before Billie Eilish’s headline set on Friday evening.

Paul McCartney’s Saturday slot will be supported by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Haim and AJ Tracey.

On the Other Stage, Megan Thee Stallion fans can look forward to her headline set on Saturday night, with Olivia Rodrigo and Burna Boy taking the stage before her.

Elsewhere, Lorde will perform ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s closing Sunday set on the Pyramid Stage.

Two major artists are still to be confirmed on the lineup, for Sunday afternoon in the John Peel tent, and Sunday evening on the Park stage.

Lorde will perform on the Sunday evening of Glastonbury 2022

(Getty Images for Solomon R. Gugg)

The complete set times for artists on the Pyramid Stage, Other Stage and West Holts Stage are below.

Pyramid Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Billie Eilish: 22:15 - 23:45

Sam Fender: 20:15 - 21:15

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: 18:15 - 19:30

Wolf Alice: 16:45 - 17:45

Crowded House: 15:15 - 16:15

Rufus Wainwright: 13:45 - 14:45

Ziggy Marley: 12:15 - 13:15

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Paul McCartney: 21:30 - 23:45

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds: 19:15 - 20:30

Haim: 17:30 - 18:30

AJ Tracey: 16:00 - 16:45

Easy Life: 14:30 - 15:30

Joy Crookes: 13:15 - 14:00

Les Amazones D’Afrique 12:00 - 12:45

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Kendrick Lamar: 21:45 - 23:15

Lorde: 19:30 - 20:45

Elbow: 17:45 - 18:45

Diana Ross: 16:00 - 17:15

Herbie Hancock: 14:00 - 15:00

DakhaBrakha: 12:45 - 13:30

Black Dyke Band: 11:30 - 12:15

Diana Ross will perform on the Sunday afternoon of Glastonbury

(PA Wire)

Other Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Foals: 22:30 - 23:45

St Vincent: 20:30 - 21:30

Idles: 18:45 - 19:45

Supergrass: 17:15 - 18:15

First Aid Kit: 15:45 - 16:45

Blossoms: 14:15 - 15:15

Kae Tempest: 13:00 - 13:45

The Libertines: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Megan Thee Stallion: 22:30 - 23:30

Burna Boy: 20:30 - 21:30

Olivia Rodrigo: 18:45 - 19:45

Glass Animals: 17:15 - 18:15

Metronomy: 15:45 - 16:45

Skunk Anansie: 14:15 - 15:15

Tems: 13:00 - 13:45

Hak Baker: 11:45 - 12:30

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Pet Shop Boys: 21:40 - 23:15

Years & Years: 19:45 - 20:45

Kacey Musgraves: 18:00 - 19:00

Fontaines DC: 16:30 - 17:30

Declan McKenna: 15:00 - 16:00

Lianne La Havas: 13:30 - 14:30

Sea Girls: 12:15 - 13:00

Kojey Radical: 11:00 - 11:45

Megan Thee Stallion will perform on the Saturday evening of Glastonbury

(Getty Images)

West Holts Stage

FRIDAY 24 JUNE

Little Simz: 22:15 - 23:45

Bonobo: 20:30 - 21:30

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80: 19:00 - 20:00

TLC: 17:30 - 18:30

Sleaford Mods: 16:00 - 17:00

Greentea Peng: 14:30 - 15:30

Arooj Aftab: 13:00 - 14:00

Nubiyan Twist: 11:30 - 12:30

SATURDAY 25 JUNE

Roisin Murphy: 22:15 - 23:45

Caribou: 20:30 - 21:30

Leon Bridges: 19:00 - 20:00

Celeste: 17:30 - 18:30

Yves Tumor: 16:00 - 17:00

Black Midi: 14:30 - 15:30

Brass Against: 13:00 - 14:00

Kikagaku Moyo: 11:30 - 12:30

SUNDAY 26 JUNE

Bicep: 21:45 - 23:15

Angelique Kidjo: 20:00 - 21:00

Koffee: 18:30 - 19:30

Snarky Puppy: 17:00 - 18:00

Nubya Garcia: 15:30 - 16:30

Nightmares on Wax: 14:00 - 15:00

Emma-Jean Thackray: 12:30 - 13:30

Ishmael Ensemble: 11:00 - 12:00

Recommended

The full lineup and set times can be found on the official Glastonbury website. You can also keep track of the weather at Worthy Farm here.

Follow the latest news, updates and rumours from Glastonbury 2022 here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in