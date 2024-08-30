Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Oasis have ruled out a sensational return to Worthy Farm putting an end to growing rumours that the band were intending on crowning their reunion with a headline slot at Glastonbury.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher officially buried the hatchet after an infamous backstage bust-up ahead of a 2009 festival date led to their split, setting the stage for a lucrative European tour in 2025.

Over the last 15 years, the musicians have repeatedly fielded – and fuelled – reports of a reunion, and will now perform together for a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer. Pre-sale ballots are now open.

After Oasis’s forthcoming tour dates were revealed on Tuesday (27 August), many fans speculated the group could play Glastonbury, which is due to take place from 25 to 29 June 2025.

However, the band have now issued an official statement on X/Twitter, reading: “Despite media speculation, Oasis will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 or any other festivals next year. The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live '25 World Tour.”

Oasis previously appeared to shut down the speculation in their original post, which said of their forthcoming shows: “These dates will be the band’s exclusive European appearances.”

The social media announcement also said: “Come see. It will not be televised,” which might have been a reference to the fact that Glastonbury is broadcast on the BBC.

In 2025, Oasis will play four dates in London, three dates in Manchester and two dates in Cardiff, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis confirm they will not be playing Glastonbury 2025 ( X/Twitter )

Meanwhile, the artists rumoured to be headlining Glastonbury in 2025 include Eminem, Rihanna and Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will play a postponed European date the same month as Glastonbury is due to take place.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Both Noel and Liam have enjoyed successful solo careers since their split – Liam as a singer-songwriter and Noel with his band the High Flying Birds. While both artists have appeared at Glastonbury as part of their solo ventures, their last performance as Oasis occurred in 2004.

There have been a number of hints in recent months that Oasis would reform. This included a surprise interview last week where Noel offered some rare praise of his younger brother.

In 2023, Noel said that he was “open to a conversation” about reforming the band. “Liam won’t speak to me, he’s a coward,” he said. “So he should get some of his people, his agent, to call my people and say, ‘Look, this is what we’re thinking.’ And then we’ll have a conversation about it. Until then, he’s being a little bit disingenuous,” said the High Flying Birds frontman.

In February, Liam claimed that Noel had turned down an offered to reform Oasis, for a “big tour, a lot of money”. He suggested that Noel’s ongoing divorce may have been a factor in the decision.

Finally, during a set at Reading Festival 2024, Liam dropped a number of hints about a prospective reunion, dedicating the Oasis track “Half The World Away” to his brother. The gig ended by revealing a date and time, which was also shared by both Gallagher brothers on social media.

Liam Gallagher performing as part of Oasis at Glastonbury 2024 ( Getty Images )

At 8am on Tuesday 27 August, both Liam and Noel announced that the band was reforming, stating: “This is it, this is happening.”

The band’s full reunion statement read: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”

“Oasis today end years of feverish speculation with the confirmation of a long awaited run of UK and Ireland shows forming the domestic leg of their OASIS LIVE 25 world tour,” a press release about the reunion said.

“Oasis will hit Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin in the summer of 2025. Their only shows in Europe next year, this will be one of the biggest live moments and hottest tickets of the decade.

“The Oasis live experience is unlike anything else. The roar that greets them as they step on stage. A set full of wall-to-wall classics. The spine-tingling sensation of being in a crowd singing back every word. And especially the charisma, spark and intensity that only comes when Liam and Noel Gallagher are on-stage together.”