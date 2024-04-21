Glastonbury 2024 resale tickets sell out in 22 minutes

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Glastonbury resale tickets have sold out in 22 minutes, it has been announced, leaving thousands of fans gutted as they failed to secure passes to Worthy Farm this year.

Fans who missed out on their first opportunity to buy tickets for the music festival when they first went live in November 2023 had an opportunity to try again at 9am on Sunday (21 April).

The sale was initially delayed due to technical issues, with ticket vendor See Tickets asking users to “refresh the page to check for any failed transactions returning to sale”.

But the sale did not last long, as a mere eight minutes after asking prospective buyers to refresh the page, the company that announced tickets to the festival had been sold out.

“Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024 are now SOLD OUT. Confirmation emails are going out now. Thank you to everyone who bought tickets this morning and sorry to those who missed out,” See Tickets said in a post on X/Twitter.

The cost of getting into the 2024 festival was £355 per person plus a £5 booking fee, up from £335 for 2023’s event.

Tickets have once again sold out in minutes ( Getty )

“Every year, never got through once. Devastating,” said one music lover who had been trying to get into the festival for years.

“Absolutely pathetic system,” criticised another, while others called it “a complete waste of my morning”.

But all was not lost as some lucky buyers were able to secure the elusive tickets.

“Thank you Glasto gods for letting my friends join me,” said one happy customer.

Another person who appears to have secured multiple tickets said, “Got three groups sorted for it. 12 tickets easy.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining at Worthy Farm this year, with country-pop legend Shania Twain taking the Legends’ slot.

The line-up poster also reveals that LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper, and Janelle Monae are set to play the Pyramid Stage in the afternoon and evening slots, while other artists to take the main stage include Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka, and Paloma Faith.

General sale tickets for the annual event, which takes place at Worthy Farm in Somerset between 26 and 30 June, sold out within an hour when they were released in November last year.

Besides the general resale, another great way to get into Glastonbury is by volunteering. Registration to volunteer for charities WaterAid and Oxfam has closed, but spaces do occasionally become available if people drop out.

Registration is still open to volunteer with Greenpeace: anyone who is selected will be granted free entry to the festival and three meals a day. In return, you are expected to work a minimum of five eight-hour shifts during the festival between 25 June and 1 July.