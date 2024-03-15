Glastonbury 2024 – live: Full lineup so far, ticket resale dates and latest reactions
Reactions as Dua Lipa, Coldplay, SZA and Shania Twain announced for top spots on the Pyramid Stage
Glastonbury Festival organisers have finally unveiled their headliners for 2024, after months of rumours and speculation.
Emily Eavis and her team announced on Thursday (14 March) that Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay would headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in June, while country-pop queen Shania Twain will take the coveted Legends’ Slot.
While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.
However, some of The Independent’s team believe that this is a premature reaction to what could be some of the greatest pop performances Glastonbury has ever seen.
Dua Lipa, SZA and Shania Twain will take centre stage at Glastonbury Festival this June in a female-heavy line-up following last year’s criticism of its all-male headline acts.
Coldplay will also continue their long-running Worthy Farm love affair with the band set to headline again – making it their fifth time appearing on the Pyramid stage in just 22 years.
Fresh from the announcement of her new album, Dua Lipa will take to the stage on Friday, followed by Coldplay and SZA, with Shania Twain playing the coveted Legends slot on the Sunday.
The line-up poster also reveals which acts will be playing on what stage, with LCD Soundsystem, Little Simz, Cyndi Lauper and Janelle Monae all set to play the Pyramid for afternoon and evening slots.
Burna Boy, PJ Harvey, Michael Kiwanuka and Paloma Faith will also be playing on the main stage.
Shania Twain, Dua Lipa and SZA at Glastonbury 2024 one-ups the stale male rock of last year
The cat’s out of the bag – but didn’t it take its sweet time? After several months of rumours, the Glastonbury Festival team has finally unveiled their 2024 headliners: Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA, with country-pop queen Shania Twain filling the Legends’ Slot. The reactions have been… mixed.
Despite the naysayers, Eavis should actually be applauded for pulling together four acts of this calibre.
Far from a ‘housewives’ favourite’, as one critic claimed, the queen of country-pop Shania Twain should have played years ago, writes Roisin O’Connor, while Dua Lipa and SZA have proven themselves more than capable of putting on a spectacle worthy of the Pyramid Stage
Paloma Faith announces her Glastonbury spot
Paloma Faith reacted to her Glastonbury headlining spot, tweeting: “See you on the pyramid stage @glastonbury x.”
Arlo Parks declares Glasto ‘the best festival in the world'
Arlo Parks will also make her return to Glastonbury this year performing on the Woodsies stage. “@glastonbury is the best festival in the world and I can’t wait to be back,” the singer-songwriter tweeted.
A word to those confused by Paul Heaton’s headline spot
First K-pop band to play Glasto
ICYMI: Group Seventeen will make history as the first-ever K-pop band to play the festival.
The 13-member band will also play Lollapalooza Berlin in September.
Glastonbury raffles off 20 pairs of tickets ‘in aid of people affected by conflict’
Glastonbury has launched an enormous ticket raffle for the 2024 event.
In an effort “to raise emergency funds to support people affected by conflict”, this year’s music festival will be giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the lucky winners of the lottery.
To enter the raffle, you’ll need to make at least one £10 donation. Check out the Crowdfunder website for more details.
Corinne Bailey Rae celebrates her return to Glastonbury
British singer Corinne Bailey Rae, best known for her 2006 hit “Put Your Records On”, is celebrating her return to Worthy Farm.
The 45-year-old artist will perform at the West Holts Stage.
Rae has performed at Glastonbury in 2007, 2010 and 2017.
Coldplay breaks Glastonbury record
Coldplay is set to break a Glastonbury record when they return to the Pyramid stage this summer. The four-piece rock band will become the first act to headline the Worthy Farm event five times.
The “Viva La Vida” group made their Glastonbury debut in 2002, followed by performances in 2005, 2011 and 2016.
This year, their scheduled appearance will come ahead of the release of their forthcoming – and potentially final – album, out next year. The band’s frontman Chris Martin has previously stated that they would stop making new music in 2025.
“Well I know I can tell you: our last proper record will come out in 2025 and after that I think we will only tour,” the singer told Jo Whiley in a 2021 interview. “I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”
Dua Lipa reacts to Glastonbury headliner slot: ‘Dream of this moment all my life'
“Houdini” singer Dua Lipa has celebrated her headliner slot.
“FRIDAY NIGHT PYRAMID STAGE HEADLINE!!!! I have dreamt of this moment all my life,” she wrote on X/Twitter.
“Something that lived only in my wildest dreams and highest manifestations !!! I am so excited to see you all in my favourite place on earth and make it a night to remember!!”
The announcement comes just one day afterthe singer announced that her forthcoming third album will be titled Radical Optimism.
The much-anticipated new record will be released on 3 May.
The album consists of 11 songs, including lead singles “Houdini” and “Training Season”, which Lipa recently delivered a dazzling performance of at the Brit Awards.
