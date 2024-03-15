✕ Close Shania Twain confirms legends slot at Glastonbury in video message to fans

Glastonbury Festival organisers have finally unveiled their headliners for 2024, after months of rumours and speculation.

Emily Eavis and her team announced on Thursday (14 March) that Dua Lipa, SZA and Coldplay would headline the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in June, while country-pop queen Shania Twain will take the coveted Legends’ Slot.

While many ticketowners are expressing excitement about the forthcoming sold-out festival, there is an air of disappointment due to the fact that many rumoured high-profile musicians – including Madonna, Stevie Wonder and Bruce Springsteen – are absent from the line-up.

However, some of The Independent’s team believe that this is a premature reaction to what could be some of the greatest pop performances Glastonbury has ever seen.

Find all the updates from the Glastonbury 2024 announcement below