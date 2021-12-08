Google has revealed its most searched for musicians in 2021 today (8 December).

The search engine giant found that Britney Spears, ex-Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson and Adele were among the most searched for musicians on their platform.

Spears was in the news throughout the year as her 13-year-long conservatorship came to an end, while the launch of Nelson’s solo career had a controversial start after she was accused of Blackfishing following the release of her debut solo single. Adele’s high profile comeback meanwhile earned her fifth place in the list.

Travis Scott topped the list as the most searched musician following the tragedy at Astroworld festival, where ten people were killed at the event in Texas. Joss Stone, who announced her comeback recently, was second.

Others in the top ten list included Marilyn Manson who was in the news following an ongoing sexual assault investigation while R Kelly, who came in as the eighth most searched for celebrity, was found guilty on all charges at his trial for racketeering and sex trafficking earlier this year.

ABBA also made the top ten of the list following their high-profile comeback this summer, which saw the Swedish pop icons returns with their first new album in 40 years.

You can see the full list of musicians and where they ranked on Google’s searches here:

Travis Scott Joss Stone Britney Spears Jesy Nelson Adele Marilyn Manson Olivia Rodrigo R Kelly James Newman ABBA

Elsewhere, the most googled lyrics were also shared, with Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face” topping the list, despite being released over a decade ago. Adele’s “Easy on Me” followed while Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” was third after the song became an anthem for England football fans during this year’s Euros.

The full list of most googled lyrics can be found here:

“Poker Face” “Easy On Me” “Sweet Caroline” “Brown Sugar” “good 4 u” “Three Lions” “drivers license” “Body remix” “All Too Well”

Commenting on the 2021 lists, Matt Cooke, Head of Google News Lab, said: “It’s no surprise that 2021 has revealed some interesting insights into the zeitgeist of the nation. During a year of unpredictability, we have turned to sport, entertainment, gardening, recipes and UK-based travel to get us through some of the most frustrating and difficult times.

“We have seen searches for prominent women dominate the top of our lists, as well as huge rises in second-hand and sustainability queries over 2021. Year in Search always provides fascinating insight into what the nation is thinking, learning and discovering - about themselves and others.”