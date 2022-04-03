Grammys viewers were in uproar as disgraced comedian Louis CK was announced as the winner of the award for Best Comedy Album.

The 54-year-old was a controversial nominee at this year’s ceremony. Audience members tuned in to watch quickly expressed their astonishment over the fact that he won the prize.

CK temporarily stopped performing in 2017 after he was accused of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.

The comedian admitted to his wrongdoing, which involved exposing himself and masturbating in front of several female comedians and writers.

“These stories are true”, Louis CK said in a statement at the time, adding: “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children and their mother.”

“The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly,” he said.

After a brief hiatus from the spotlight, he made his return to stand-up comedy, including embarking on a national tour in 2021.

He reportedly performed with a giant sign saying “SORRY” during a number of his shows. His comedy album, Sincerely, Louis CK, was released in 2020.

“Louis CK, who masturbated in front of women without consent, then had their careers derailed, just won Best Comedy Album at the Grammys,” journalist David M Perry tweeted, sharing a link to an article questioning whether the #MeToo movement was “too big”.

He added: “We are nowhere close to a reckoning on sexual misconduct, even just in the narrow slice of professional contexts.”

“Louis CK just won a Grammy, in case you were still crying about cancel culture,” producer and writer Carina Mackenzie tweeted.

“Don’t anyone complain about cancel culture ever again,” another audience member commented.

The Recording Academy’s CEO responded to the controversial Grammy nomination for CK last year, telling US media that the Recording Academy did not take the personal histories of potential nominees in to account when determining eligibility.

CEO Harvey Mason Jr said: “We won’t restrict the people who can submit their material for consideration. We won’t look back at people’s history, we won’t look at their criminal record, we won’t look at anything other than the legality within our rules of, is this recording for this work eligible based on date and other criteria. If it is, they can submit for consideration.”

Follow live updates from the Grammy Awards here. See the updated list of winners in full here.