The biggest artists snubbed at the Grammys 2025: From Taylor Swift to Billie Eilish

The biggest night in music led to historic victories for some artists including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

Others made waves with their questionable fashion choices, including Jaden Smith who wore a vampire-inspired sculptural headpiece shaped like a castle on his head.

But the night wasn’t as momentous for some who faced a night of silence and snubs. Below we’ve listed all the big names who lost out this year.

Taylor Swift

open image in gallery Taylor Swift's outfit at the 2025 Grammys ( Getty Images )

Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department was released to a mixed reception, as some poked fun at the lyrics, while others were underwhelmed by the melodies. The Grammy-winning artist is known for clearing up at the ceremony, to the chagrin of some, including Kanye West. The “Cruel Summer” singer, who holds 14 Grammys to date had been nominated for six awards but left empty-handed on the night.

Billie Eilish

open image in gallery Billie Eilish ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The 23-year-old released her critically acclaimed third album Hit Me Hard and Soft last year, earning over 500 million streams within the first week of its debut. The “Birds of a Feather” singer was nominated for seven awards on the night, along with her brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell. However, despite holding nine Grammys, she lost out in all categories on the night.

Post Malone

open image in gallery Post Malone ( Getty Images )

The rapper has been nominated a whopping 18 times for a prestigious Grammy, but failed to secure his first win on the night. He had been nominated alongside Swift for “Fortnight” and was also up for his collaboration with Morgan Wallen on “I Had Some Help” in Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, which was won by Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus for “II Most Wanted”. He was also nominated for best country song.

Raye

open image in gallery Raye ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

British singer Raye missed out on the best new artist gong, which went to US star Chappell Roan and songwriter of the year non-classical to Amy Allen, who has worked with Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Eminem

open image in gallery Eminem ( Getty Images )

The rapper, who returned with his first album in four years in 2024, was up for best rap album for The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace) and best rap performance for “Houdini” and lost out in both categories.

Additional reporting by agencies