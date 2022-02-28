Green Day cancels Moscow concert over Ukraine invasion

Green Day have cancelled their upcoming stadium concert in Moscow because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The rock band made the announcement on Sunday (27 February).

“With heavy hearts, in light of current events we feel it is necessary to cancel our upcoming show in Moscow at Spartak Stadium,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future. Refunds available at the point of purchase. Stay safe.”

On 24 February, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine. In a televised address, Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed that this was being done to “protect civilians in eastern Ukraine”. He also said that his goal of this invasion wasn’t to take over Ukraine but it was to “demilitarise it”.

On Sunday, Putin placed Russia’s nuclear deterrence forces on high alert, citing aggressive statements by Nato leaders and economic sanctions against Moscow.

Due to the conflict, other music artists including AJR and Oxxxymiron have also cancelled their concerts in Russia.

“We are sad to announce that we will be cancelling our upcoming show in Russia,” AJR wrote in a tweet on Friday (25 February). “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behavior. Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Russian rapper Oxxxymiron added that he can’t “perform while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine”.

“[I am] postponing six of my major gigs in Moscow and St Petersburg indefinitely,” he said in a video.

The hip-hop artist added that he’s “specifically against the war Russia has escalated against the people of Ukraine.”

“I think that this is a disaster and a crime,” he continued. “I’m sure you can understand me; I can’t entertain you while Russian missiles fall on Ukraine, while Kyiv residents are forced to hide in the basements and subway, and while people are dying.”

