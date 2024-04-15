Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grimes has apologised to Coachella festivalgoers after her set was plagued by “major technical difficulties”.

The 36-year-old was left screaming in frustration on Saturday (13 April) as her songs were playing at double speed.

“All my tracks are double tempo and I can’t do the math,” she explained on-stage. “They’re borderline un-mixable, so the rest of my set won’t be mixes but it’ll still be fun.”

On Twitter/X on Sunday, Grimes explained that she usually handles “every aspect” of her shows herself, but decided to outsource for items like “rekordbox bpms” and organising the tracklist.

“I had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn’t insistent,” she wrote.

She said a lesson learnt was to “pretend it’s fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining”.

“I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again,” she promised.

“I’ve spent months on this show, making music and visuals, and admittedly am not in the best mood atm.

“But, yeh – next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands,” she added of her forthcoming show at Coachella’s second weekend.

Grimes performs at the Sahara Stage at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival ( Getty Images for Coachella )

On social media, critics were quick to brand the Canadian musician’s show “the worst performance in the history of Coachella”.

Last month, the performer went “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend.

Although she didn’t tag her partner in the photos, it appears she was posing with EDM artist Anyma, which fans called out in the comments.

Grimes was previously in a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. They first met in 2018 after he sent her a message on social media. In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that he and Grimes had “semi-separated” due to conflicting schedules and locations.

Two months later, the pair welcomed a daughter, Exa – who was given the nickname Y – via surrogate. Along with Exa, the former couple have a three-year-old son, X AE A-XII, who is nicknamed X. The tech giant also secretly welcomed a third child with Grimes, named Techno Mechanicus, on 9 September 2023.

The former couple have since filed child custody lawsuits against each other over the three children.