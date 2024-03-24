Grimes goes ‘Instagram official’ with new boyfriend after Elon Musk split

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grimes has gone “Instagram official” with her new boyfriend.

The singer, 36, shared a post on Instagram on 23 March that featured photos of her and her new beau, as they stood in front of a purple-lit backdrop.

Although she didn’t tag her partner in the photos, it appears she was posing with EDM artist Anyma, which fans called out in the comments.

In the first snap, Grimes’ partner, whose real name is Matteo Milleri, caresses her cheek as they look into each other’s eyes. The second photo shows the pair kissing, while the third snap features Grimes resting her hand on Anyma’s shoulder and looking at him.

“Beauty and the Beast,” the musician, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, wrote in the caption.

One fan responded: “Anyma and Grimes, the edm couple final boss.” Another wrote: ​​”ONE HELL OF A HARD LAUNCH.”

Grimes and Anyma have worked together over the past year. He was featured on her hit song, “Welcome To The Opera,” released in June 2023, and they performed a remix of the track at the 2024 Zamna Festival in Tulum, Mexico, in January.

Later that month, she shared a video on Instagram of her singing and mentioned Anyma in the caption. “Sorry I’ve been gone so long. Excited to get back to work! cc @anyma,” she wrote.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Grimes and Anyma for comment.

Grimes was previously in a relationship with billionaire Elon Musk. They first met in 2018 after he sent her a message on social media. In September 2021, Musk revealed to Page Six that he and Grimes had “semi-separated” due to conflicting schedules and locations.

Two months later, the pair welcomed a daughter, Exa – who was given the nickname Y – via surrogate. Along with Exa, the former couple have a three-year-old son, X AE A-XII, who is nicknamed X. The tech giant also secretly welcomed a third child with Grimes, named Techno Mechanicus, on 9 September, 2023.

Grimes told Vanity Fair in March 2022 that she and Musk have a fluid partnership. She later clarified the comment on X, formerly known as Twitter, that while she and Musk had broken up since welcoming their daughter, “he’s my best friend and the love of my life”.