Grimes says she will ‘change’ her ‘main day job’ after next album release

‘Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems,’ singer wrote

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 29 December 2021 06:42
Grimes has revealed plans of changing her “main day job” after the release of her next album Book 1.

On Tuesday (28 December), the 33-year-old singer tweeted that she finds “celebrity culture suffocating as f***”.

“I’m not quitting music, but def changing my main day job after Book 1,” the Canadian singer wrote. “Music industry feels old and tired, reliant on archaic systems.”

Earlier this year, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, described her next album as a “space opera” about a lesbian artificial intelligence being.

Speculation surrounding the forthcoming release has been rife ever since the singer first teased her new record in January.

“It’s a space opera about CLAIRE DE LUNE – an artificial courtesan who was implanted in a simulation that is a memory of the AI creation story on earth from the brain of the engineer who invented AI because he wants to relive his life but if his perfect dream girl could teach him to leave and thereby he would preserve humanity this time rather than let them fade into obscurity – overcome by the machines,” she wrote in an Instagram post in July.

“As she slowly realizes she is essentially a dancing puppet for the male gaze tho, their relationship grows complex. Simultaneously – ‘NO ONE’ (the most powerful super intelligence in the future where the simulation is being rendered from) realizes there’s a massive hyper-realistic sim running and sends in her troll AI puppets to wreak havoc,” Grimes added.

Despite the lengthy explanation, Grimes added that there is more to the story but that is “where the first part of the story stops”.

Last month, Grimes said that she has “zero interest in being famous anymore”.

The singer compared being a celebrity to an emotionally abusive relationship as she admitted to struggling with the constant stream of criticism faced online.

“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.

“It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

