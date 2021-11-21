Grimes has said that she has “zero interest in being famous anymore”.

In a tweet shared on Sunday (21 November), the singer compared being a celebrity to an emotionally abusive relationship as she admitted to struggling with the constant stream of criticism faced online.

“I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore,” she wrote. “My job requires being on social media.

“It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”

Last month, photos of Grimes reading The Communist Manifesto circulated on Twitter as it was announced that she was “semi-separated” from Elon Musk.

However, Grimes – who shares one-year-old son X Æ A-12 with the Tesla boss – said that she’d been “trolling” with the pictures after being “really stressed” by photographers following her.

“Paparazzi followed me 2 a shoot so I tried 2 think what I could do that would yield the most Onion-ish possible headline and it worked,” she tweeted.

