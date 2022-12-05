Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Guns N’ Roses sue gun shop in Texas using similar name

The band wants the Texan store, named Texas Guns and Roses, to change their name and pay a sum of damages

Megan Graye
Monday 05 December 2022 11:46
Comments
Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler rushed to hospital after suffering 'stab wound'

American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses are suing a gun shop in Texas for using a reference to their name in the shop.

The band wants the store, called Texas Guns and Roses, to change their name and pay out a sum of damages.

The band’s lawsuit claims that the name insinuates that the shop is linked to the rock group.

The online store is accused of adopting “defendant’s marks for the purpose of confusing consumers into believing that it was connected or associated with, or licensed by, GNR,” reported NME.

Guns N’ Roses also alleges that the store – which sells roses as well as firearms – only sells the flower to justify its use of the name.

Recommended

The band are reported to have previously filed a cease and desist letter in 2019 before filing the suit, but the store persisted with their name.

Lawyers for Guns N’ Roses have argued that the shop continues to “intentionally trade on GNR’s goodwill, prestige and fame without GNR’s approval, licence or consent”.

The subject seems particularly sensitive due to the nature of the store’s custom, with the sale of arms an issue of political contention in the US.

“This is particularly damaging to GNR given the nature of the defendant’s business. GNR, quite reasonably, does not want to be associated with the defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer,” states the lawsuit.

“Furthermore, defendant espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarising to many U.S. consumers.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

However, the store’s attorney has said that there has “never been any confusion” as to whether the band is linked with the store.

“There’s never been any confusion and they have no evidence of confusion. This is an attempt to run up costs and burn us out,” David L. Clark told City News Service.

Recommended

“Our client sells metal safes for guns and flowers, and have a one-stop website and absolutely no one is confused. Nobody thinks we’re the band or there is some affiliation. We will be fighting back.”

The Independent has contacted representatives of Guns N’ Roses for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in