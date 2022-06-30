Halsey addresses fans who left gig during abortion rights speech

Halsey has responded after fans reportedly walked out of their recent concert in Phoenix during a speech they gave about abortion rights.

On Sunday (26 June), Halsey addressed her audience with a speech that encouraged them to take a stance on reproductive rights following the US Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v Wade.

They concluded with a chant, in which Halsey yelled “my body” and the audience replied “my choice”.

On Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that outlaws abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

One person on Twitter has since claimed that a number of Halsey’s fans left the Phoenix venue during the singer’s speech about abortion.

“The amount of people who just walked out of the Halsey concert after ‘Nightmare’ when she spoke about abortion was sickening. Fight for what is right,” they tweeted.

Halsey – who announced their decision to use she/they pronouns in March – responded, stating: “Downside of doing outdoor venues: no door to hit them on the way out.”

Ahead of their show on Sunday (26 June), Halsey took to social media to share their take on the Supreme Court’s decision.

(Twitter Halsey)

“I’m running out of ways to word and frame the severity of the impact that fundamentalism has on our country,” they said, adding that they “need a little bit of time to speak to some people with more authority and experience than me and gather my thoughts”.

“I don’t want to just contribute to antagonistic noise,” they continued. “I’m just defeated at the moment.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

At their recent Phoenix show, Halsey shared a video during their performance of the 2019 track “Nightmare”.

The slideshow read: “This catastrophic attack on bodily autonomy will only encourage more dangerous legislation, impacting vulnerable communities the most.

“Don’t wait for revolutionaries to change the world. Be the revolutionaries. No one is coming to do the work for us. The work is ours and we have to do it now.”

A number of stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Kendrick Lamar and Phoebe Bridgers referenced the ruling during their recent Glastonbury sets .

Recently, Stranger Things star Maya Hawke said that she “wouldn’t exist” if her mother Uma Thurman had not gotten an abortion as a teenager.