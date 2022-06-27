Kendrick Lamar says 'godspeed for women's rights' in wake of Roe vs Wade overturning

Kendrick Lamar closed Glastonbury 2022 on Sunday (26 June) with a powerful headline set that saw him chant “Godspeed for women’s rights”, in protest against the US Supreme Court’s recent decision (Friday 24 June) to end the country’s constitutional right to abortion.

A number of musicians across the weekend (25-26 June) used their Glastonbury platform to condemn the reversal of the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling including Lorde, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Idles and Phoebe Bridgers.

