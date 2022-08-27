Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Halsey has said she played her Leeds Festival headline set on Friday (26 August) with “terrible food poisoning”.

The singer, who performed yesterday as part of a line-up that included The 1975, Charli XCX and Bastille, posted on her Instagram Stories on Saturday (27 August) about how “messed-up” she felt.

She wrote: “I have no idea how I’m still alive after my Leeds set. I have terrible food poisoning STILL! It started yesterday at 2pm and I somehow made it on stage (after the medical team at the festival were soooo helpful!).”

Halsey added: “I have played shows under some messed-up conditions but last night might be the worst in recent memory. Felt like I was on Jupiter the whole time.

“Thank you for being so cool and letting me basically do whatever just to survive the set! You guys would have been an unreal crowd under ANY circumstances let alone these. Time to rest now for Reading tomorrow.”

In another post, she shared footage of herself in the festival’s medical tent, calling her predicament “exceptionally not f***ing chill”, adding: “Well [Reading & Leeds] didn’t really start how I pictured it lmao! Thanks for being so awesome Leeds. Gonna rest all day and show up in tip top shape for Reading tomorrow.”

Halsey is playing at Reading Festival on Sunday (28 August).

