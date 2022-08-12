Reading & Leeds Festival 2022: Who is headlining this year?

Reading & Leeds Festival has confirmed The 1975 will be replacing Rage Against The Machine as a headline act in its 2022 lineup.

Matt Healy’s band will fill in after the Californian rock group were forced to cancel due to an injury sustained by frontman Zack de la Rocha.

Among those headlining are Arctic Monkeys, Dave, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and Bring Me The Horizon.

The festival, which will see acts take to stages in both Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park, kicks off on 26 August.

