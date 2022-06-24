Phoebe Bridgers responds to rumours she is engaged to Paul Mescal

Musician had a cutting response to the reports

Ellie Harrison
Friday 24 June 2022 14:54
Comments
Phoebe Bridgers smashes guitar during performance on Saturday Night Live

Phoebe Bridgers has issued a cutting response to rumours that she is engaged to Paul Mescal.

Musician Bridgers and actor Mescal reportedly began dating in 2020 after exchanging messages with each other on Twitter, but went “Instagram official” when Bridgers shared a photo of them together last December.

In April, reports emerged that Bridgers had introduced Mescal as her fiancé while partying at Coachella.

Speaking about the fact that Mescal’s career – like hers – blew up in lockdown when he starred in the Sally Rooney adaptation Normal People, Bridgers said: “It’s so nice to have that in common with somebody, because it just makes no sense.

Responding to rumours the pair are engaged, she told The Guardian with a grin: “F*** the f***ing tabloids to hell, that’s what I’ll say about that!”

Recommended

She also discussed the fact that her track “Sidelines” is partly about him. “Writing about my relationship with only good s***, because that’s all I feel, is hard,” she said. “But it makes it easy when you’re actually having those feelings.”

Phoebe Bridgers

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bridgers released her latest album, the critically acclaimed Punisher, in 2020.

Read The Independent’s four-star review here.

Bridgers plays the Glastonbury John Peel stage at 7.30pm tonight (24 June). See the full lineup here and follow live updates on the festival here.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in