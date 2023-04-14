Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj remix hints at name of Minaj’s record label

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicki Minaj has teamed up with Ice Spice for a new remix of her track, “Princess Diana”.

The single sees rap artists Minaj, 40, and Spice, 23, come together for the first time.

Born Isis Gaston, Ice Spice rose to prominence in late 2022 with her hit “Munch”.

The original “Princess Diana” track featured on Spice’s Like..? EP, released in January. This new version, released on Friday (14 April) has been reworked with Minaj delivering heavy-hitting bars.

Fans were quick to show their appreciation for the collaboration and praised it widely on social media.

However, some also noticed that the track may have included potential details about Minaj’s forthcoming music business ventures.

In early March, Minaj released her first single of the year, titled “Red Ruby Da Sleeze”. It samples Lumidee’s 2003 hit “Never Leave You (Uh Oooh, Uh Oooh)”, and became Minaj’s ninth number one on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Around that time, Minaj also made a major announcement on an episode of her Queen Radio show on Apple Music, stating: “I have a record label now.”

Minaj spoke about the importance of having experienced artists support emerging talent, similar to how Lil Wayne helped Minaj in the early stages of her career.

She explained: “I understand the importance of having somebody else doing the heavy lifting for you.”

Ice Spice (Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Though Minaj did not share her label’s name at the time of her announcement, it appears that the “Princess Diana” remix has given it away.

The song is co-distributed by a never-before-seen brand called “Heavy on It”, alongside 10K Projects and Capitol Records.

According to Merriam-Webster, the term “heavy on it”, means “having or using a large amount of (something)”. A definition from UrbanDictionary states that the phrase is also used to “describe large breasts”.

It’s a phrase heavily associated with Minaj’s fans – nicknamed Barbz – and Minaj herself has used it multiple times across tweets and videos posted online .

People are also speculating whether Ice Spice has joined Minaj’s new label. To one fan’s question of whether she’d signed Spice to her label, Minaj simply responded with a giggling emoji.

The Independent has reached out to Nicki Minaj’s representatives for further comment.