Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Iggy Azalea sells music catalogue to Domain Capital for eight-figure sum

Investment firm will now own 100 per cent of Australian rapper’s shares in her existing catalogue

Inga Parkel
Tuesday 22 November 2022 19:58
Comments
Iggy Azalea interview

Iggy Azalea has reportedly sold 100 per cent of her shares in her master recording and publishing catalogue in an eight-figure deal with Domain Capital.

The deal includes complete rights to the Australian rapper’s existing music catalogue.

This collection contains her number one hit “Fancy” (featuring Charlie XCX), “Black Widow” (featuring Rita Ora) and “Problem” (with Ariana Grande).

A source close to the deal told Billboard that it includes “an additional trigger”, which would allow Azalea to earn future revenue on master recordings.

The music artist’s manager Reece Pearson and her attorney Peter Paterno are said to have arranged the deal.

Recommended

Azalea’s discography is made up of her four albums, The New Classic (2014), Surviving the Summer (EP, 2018), In My Defense (2019) and her latest release from 2021, titled The End of an Era.

Azalea, born Amethyst Amelia Kelly, seemingly confirmed the news on Twitter, resharing screenshots of Billboard’s article.

While the 32-year-old musician released her previous music under deals with Virgin EMI and Island Records, Azalea has since established her own label, Bad Dreams.

Iggy Azalea Twitter

(Iggy Azalea / Twitter)

According to the source, the label, formerly distributed by Empire, is in the process of closing a deal with a new distribution firm.

Recommended

At the moment, Azalea owns 100 per cent of her self-founded label and will be able to own her masters and publishing on all future music beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

Following a brief career hiatus after her 2021 record to pursue “other creative projects”, Azalea announced her return to music earlier this year, with future plans of releasing a new full project sometime in 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in