Ivanka Trump was spotted at Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour stop in Miami, Florida, over the weekend, weeks after her father, former President Donald Trump, declared his hatred of the pop superstar.

Ivanka’s attendance at the concert comes shortly after Swift, 34, publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, a move that prompted Trump to post “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” in all caps on his Truth Social platform.

Citing sources, People confirmed that 42-year-old Ivanka and her 13-year-old daughter Arabella were in the crowd at Swift’s show at Hard Rock Stadium.

Arabella is the eldest child of Ivanka and investor Jared Kushner. They also share two sons, Joseph and Theodore.

For Arabella’s 13th birthday in July, Ivanka posted a carousel of photos of her daughter, including one of her holding a birthday cake embossed with the phrase “boys only want love if it’s torture,” lyrics from Swift’s 2014 hit “Blank Space.”

“Best cake for my favorite Swiftie,” she wrote on another picture showing the cake with a slice missing.

Swift’s public endorsement of Harris in September came minutes after her first presidential debate with Trump wrapped.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most,” she added, urging her millions of followers to register to vote.

Ivanka Trump and her daughter, Arabella, were spotted at Taylor Swift’s recent Eras Tour in Miami ( Getty Images )

During a later interview on Fox and Friends, Trump attempted to shrug off the megastar’s endorsement of his political opponent, claiming he was “not a fan” of the singer.

“I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” he said. “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t possibly endorse Biden… But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s campaign is being ripped apart on social media after posting a “cringe” video featuring Swift’s song “22.”

In the video, Trump’s daughter-in-law and co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump, political advisor Lynne Patton, sports journalist Sage Steele and other women are all seated in matching pink blazers.

As they lip sync Swift’s lyrics: “I don’t know about you, but I’m…” the song is then interrupted with the phrase, “voting Donald Trump, baby!”

“Women for Trump!” the video’s caption reads.