Jack Antonoff includes special message for Taylor Swift in Grammys speech

Jack Antonoff paid tribute to his longtime collaborator Taylor Swift while accepting the award for Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Antonoff, who is also up for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for his contributions to Swift’s latest album, Midnights, worked with the US artist on her critically adored 2014 album, 1989.

He has since gone on to work with a host of pop stars including Lorde, St Vincent and Lana Del Rey.

In his speech, Antonoff said: “Taylor Swift kicked that f***ing door open for me, because when a lot of people were saying: ‘Yeah, I love it, sounds great, now let’s get a producer to do it.’

“Everyone, in this room especially, knows that feeling when you hear something and say: ‘I love this’ and then there’s all these people saying: ‘No, it’s gotta go to a big name person.’

He continued: “We made a song called ‘Out of the Woods’ for 1989, and when I was waiting for that call to tell me it was going to some big name person, she said: ‘Let’s mix this s***’. So I love you to death, Taylor and I love all you guys. This means a lot to me.”

Swift is nominated for six awards tonight’s Grammys and will compete in each of the major categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

The “Cruel Summer” singer made headlines with her latest Song of the Year nomination, which made her the only person to ever receive seven nods in that category. Additionally, she could make more Grammys history if she wins Album of the Year for her 10th album, Midnights.

Jack Antonoff wins Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical at the 2024 Grammy Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

At the moment, she’s tied with Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra with three Album of the Year trophies. If she beats the other nominees in the category – Boygenius, Janelle Monaé, Jon Batiste, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, SZA and Olivia Rodrigo – Swift would become the first and only person to win Album of the Year four times.

Leading this year’s Grammy nominees is R&B singer-songwriter SZA with nine nods, including Album of the Year, Best Record and Best Song. Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and producer Serban Ghenea follow closely behind with seven a piece.

If SZA manages to win at least seven of the categories she’s nominated in, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Currently, Adele and Beyoncé jointly hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

The 66th annual Grammys ceremony is taking place at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles tonight, with the main ceremony presented by Trevor Noah. This marks the comedian’s fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the stars to scoop early Grammys during the pre-telecast ceremony.

Follow all the updates and winners from this year’s Grammy Awards on The Independent’s live blog.