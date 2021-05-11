Jack Whitehall used his role as host of the Brit Awards 2021 to take a dig at ex-GMB presenter Piers Morgan, joking that during the pandemic the O2 Arena “has been emptier than Piers Morgan’s diary”.

The comedian, who is hosting the ceremony live in London, also joked that Little Mix – who later became the first girl group to ever pick up the prize for Best British Group – “are so in sync they can even harmonise their pregnancies.”

Tonight’s Brit Awards marks the first live large-scale indoor event in London since March last year. The ceremony will be taking place as usual at the O2 Arena and will include a number of live performances.

Those who are set to take to the stage include The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Headie One, and this year’s BRITs Rising Star-award winner Griff.

The show will also feature a special performance by Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk accompanied by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir. Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Taylor Swift is also set to be honoured with this year’s Global Icon award, as she attends the event in person.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also follow The Independent’s live coverage here.