Jamie Lynn Spears has revealed that she struggles with “self-esteem” issues because of her sister Britney.

During the premiere episode of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, the 31-year-old actor broke down in tears while discussing her elder silbling.

“Growing up, my sister became famous, worldwide famous, when I was very young,” she said. “I’m so proud of her, love her to death, but I don’t know. Sometimes I feel like I don’t really have anything for myself.”

Jamie Lynn added that she “struggles with self-esteem” all the time and wishes to have her “own identity” and “be seen as [her] own person”.

Last year, Britney hit out at Jamie Lynn for “making money” off her name in a scathing Instagram post.

Jamie Lynn released a new memoir titled Things I Should Have Said, which saw her write candidly about numerous subjects, including her sister.

Britney wrote a message aimed at her sister on Instagram, stating: “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!”

Alluding to the controversial conservatorship from which Britney was released in 2021, she added: “My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bulls***!!!”

Britney continued: “The nerve of you to sell a book now and talk s*** but your f***ing lying. I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!

“I wish the almighty, Lord would could come down and show this whole world that you’re lying and making money off of me !!!! You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Britney had her personal affairs, career appointments and finances controlled by the conservatorship from 2008 to November 2021.

It was Judge Brenda J Penny who brought an end to the conservatorship after 13 years at a California hearing.