Jason Derulo accused of signing young artist with expectation of sex in return

Jason Derulo has been accused of rescinding a record deal with a young artist after she refused his alleged sexual advances.

On Thursday (5 October), Emaza Gibson filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles County Superior Court accusing the 34-year-old “Talk Dirty” singer-songwriter of quid pro quo sexual harassment.

In the filings, seen by NBC News, Gibson, now 25, claims that Derulo reached out to her in August 2021 with a deal proposition that would require the hopeful singer to produce a mix tape in four months, followed by an album in six months with his music imprint Future History and Atlantic Records.

Gibson claims she had to deal with his aggressive behaviour, unwanted invitations, as well as implications that if she didn’t have sex with him, her safety and career would be in jeopardy.

She alleges that after she rejected Derulo’s sexual advances and repeated invitations to dine and drink alcohol, he dropped her record deal entirely.

Representatives for Derulo did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

“I’m at this point in my life right now, it’s very heartbreaking,” Gibson told NBC News. “I have anxiety; I’m traumatised. I’ve dealt with inhumane work situations. … I’m at this point where I’m back to zero and I have nothing.”

Gibson moved to Los Angeles in 2008 with her sister Saiyr, with whom she formed the musical duo Ceraadi. The pair amassed 1.25 million subscribers on YouTube, before Saiyr ultimately decided to stop pursuing music. Gibson has since continued creating viral dance videos, in hopes of launching a solo career.

Jason Derulo (Getty Images)

Before Ceraadi’s breakup, Gibson says Derulo was aware of the duo and invited them to a work session. It was after their split that Derulo reached out to Gibson in 2021 as a solo artist, according to the lawsuit.

“I’m like, ‘OK, well, Jason is a great artist – big, international, powered with Atlantic – this should be a no-brainer, and I should be able to, you know, start my solo career,’” Gibson explained to the outlet, adding that she had always dreamt of being signed with Atlantic Records.

The legal filings include detailed incidents in which Gibson alleges Derulo became enraged and screamed at her. She alleges the “Whatcha Say” singer told her she might have to engage in “goat skin and fish scales” to advance her career, which Gibson took mean sacrificial rituals involving sex.

Gibson and her mother, who also serves as her manager, said they reached out to Atlantic Records by email in an effort to discuss Derulo’s “sexually, emotionally and physically inappropriate behaviour” but have not received a response.

Along with Derulo, Gibson is also suing Future History and Atlantic Records for sexual harassment, retaliation, breach of contract, a failure to remedy workplace harassment, and violation of California’s civil rights act.

Gibson is seeking unpaid wages, loss of earnings, deferred compensation, and other employment benefits and damages for emotional distress.

The Independent has contacted Atlantic Records for comment.