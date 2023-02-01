Jason Derulo faces race to be fit for Super Bowl performance after basketball injury

Jason Derulo is facing a race against time to be fit to perform at Super Bowl 57 after breaking his foot.

The artist is nursing a torn ligament sustained during a basketball match he played with friends three weeks ago and has since been seen walking with a cane and crutches.

Derulo leapt into the air for a rebound before landing awkwardly on another player’s foot, according to TMZ.

He is expected to perform on 12 February when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

