Jesy Nelson has expressed outrage over the media’s focus on her “ongoing feud” with Little Mix rather than her new single.

In a recent interview to promote her latest song, “Bad Thing”, the 31-year-old English singer revealed she hadn’t spoken to her former Little Mix bandmates in over two years.

Since the article’s publishment on Monday (17 April) by The Sun, several outlets have picked up Nelson’s comments on Little Mix.

The following day, the singer addressed the situation in a video posted to her Instagram Stories, angrily saying she had woken up “to about twenty-f***ing-five articles about me and the fact that I haven’t spoken to Little Mix in two years, and the ‘ongoing feud’”.

“It’s just f***ing bulls***. I just feel like women just get pitted against each other 24/7 in music, and I hate it. I think it’s disgusting,” Nelson said.

“And it’s just really frustrating that when you’re actually going in there to talk about something that’s really close to my heart and means something to me, it’s then all taken out of context.”

Ending the video on a more positive note, she continued: “Anyway, what I want to bring it back to is that I made a song really close to my heart.

Jesy Nelson - ‘Bad Thing’ (YouTube)

She explained that her song and music video are intended to “raise awareness about domestic abuse”.

“It’s such an important topic that I don’t think is spoken about enough,” she added.

“And that is what the interview was supposed to be about. But yeah, we got told, ‘Sorry, that didn’t get enough clicks, so we wanted to make it about the girls’.”

“Bad Thing” is out now.

Nelson was a part of the British girl group since its inception in 2011 on The X Factor, along with fellow members Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

She left the band in 2020, due to the toll she said it had “taken on her mental health”.