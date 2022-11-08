Jump to content

I’m a Celeb: Peter Andre reacts to Jill Scott rapping ‘Mysterious Girl’ on ITV show

The singer said she knew the words better than him when he appeared on ‘Lorraine’ this morning

Megan Graye
Tuesday 08 November 2022 10:43
A message from Peter Andre

Peter Andre has reacted to contestant Jill Scott rapping his song “Mysterious Girl” on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Appearing onLorrainethis morning, Andre –  who took part in the show himself in 2004 – was shown a clip of Scott doing a rendition of his song.

Scott is one of this year’s contestants on the show. She is the former England midfield football player, who was part of the team during the recent Euros win for the Lionesses.

In last night’s episode of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Scott was shown rapping part of Andre’s 1996 hit, before contestant Mike Tindall then did “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice.

After being shown the clip on Lorraine, Andre said he was impressed with her memory of the lyrics.

“Let me tell you, I don’t even know the words in the middle,” he admitted, laughing.

He did however correct her on the perfume line in the song, in which Scott sung Elizabeth Hurley when it should have been “Elizabeth Taylor”.

Andre seemed happy with Scott’s tribute to his song on the show: “How nice of her to do that, I love her,” he said.

This summer, a clip of Scott shouting “f*** off, you f***ing pr***!” in the Euros final to the German player Sydney Lohmann went viral.

After the win in August, she retired as England’s second-most capped international footballer (men and women), behind Fara Williams.

Prior to entering the Jungle, Scott said that she hoped she wouldn’t miss too much of this year’s world cup in Qatar.

“I am going to find it weird not being able to know how the men are getting on in the tournament,” she said.

“Hopefully they will still be in the tournament when I come out of the jungle.”

You can find all live updates from I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! here.

