Indian actor and musician Diljit Dosanjh made his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, bringing the house down with his hit songs.

The singer came dressed in a traditional Punjabi outfit – a white kurta and tehmat – accessorised with an Audemars Piguet watch and performed fan favourites “GOAT” and “Born To Shine”.

Fallon introduced Dosanjh as the “biggest Punjabi artist on the planet” as the musician taught the talk show host to speak Punjabi as part of an appearance that has made fans happy.

Diljit’s global appeal has surged in recent years, especially following his performance at Coachella in 2023. Fans were especially excited because it was the first time a Punjabi artist had made it to a global stage.

One fan on X wrote: “Watching the videos of Diljit Dosanjh during his Coachella set has got me giggling laughing kicking my feet (when he did the lil bashful shrug and smile at the end I just about died).”

Another fan added: “Nobody better than Diljit Dosanjh to represent us at Coachella.”

A video of American DJ and producer Diplo grooving to Dosanjh’s performance had also gone viral on social media.

Earlier this year, Dosanjh also released “Khutti”, featuring American rapper Saweetie, the latest in a series of collaborations he released with international artists.

He released “Hass Hass” with Australian singer Sia in 2023, then joined Ed Sheeran on stage in Mumbai and performed “Lover” together. Dosanjh has also worked on a Punjabi-Spanish crossover track “Palpita” with Colombian singer Camilo.

Dosanjh embarked on his music career in 2002, quickly establishing himself in the Punjabi music scene. His breakthrough came with his third album Smile, which was released in 2005 and showcased his unique voice and style. He then followed with a successful collaboration with Yo Yo Honey Singh on his next album, The Next Level, further cementing his place as a leading figure in Punjabi music.

He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the critically acclaimed film Udta Punjab. His portrayal of a police officer in the gritty drama earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut and a nomination for Best Supporting Actor, highlighting his versatility as an actor.

In 2020, Dosanjh’s international recognition grew as he entered Billboard’s Social 50 chart, a significant milestone that came on the heels of his 11th album, GOAT. This album, along with his subsequent release MoonChild Era, both found a spot on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart, underscoring his expanding influence beyond Indian borders and his growing appeal.